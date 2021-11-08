Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

N. Ireland official suing Van Morrison over COVID criticism

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters...
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Van Morrison performs at the 46th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s health minister is suing Van Morrison after the singer called him “very dangerous” for his handling of coronavirus restrictions.

The Belfast-born singer opposes restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, and has released several songs criticizing lockdowns. He denounced Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann during a gathering at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after a Morrison concert was canceled at the last minute because of virus restrictions.

The defamation suit relates to three incidents in which Morrison criticized Swann, calling him “a fraud” and “very dangerous.”

Swann responded in an article for Rolling Stone magazine, calling the “Moondance” singer’s claims “bizarre and irresponsible.”

Swann’s lawyer, Paul Tweed, said proceedings “are at an advanced stage with an anticipated hearing date early in 2022.” The lawsuit was first reported in the Sunday Life newspaper.

Morrison’s lawyer, Joe Rice, said the singer would contest the claim. He said Morrison will argue “that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
The impacts the Mid-South will see from passage of infrastructure bill
A police car.
Car overturned in crash on Walnut Grove
Police lights.
One dead after argument leads to shooting
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’

Latest News

Starting Monday, the U.S. is accepting fully vaccinated travelers at airports and land borders....
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
A hand gesture made the difference for a teen girl.
Hand gestures were key to saving girl in Kentucky
(Photo by John Carroll/file)
USPS making preps for holiday shipping
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance