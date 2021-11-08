Man arrested in fatal weekend shooting, bond set at $2M
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Sunday after an altercation ended in gunfire.
Memphis Police Department says 32-year-old Lamont Murry is charged with second-degree murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting a man Sunday afternoon around 4:30 at the intersection of Dixie and Ford Road.
Murry has been previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in 2020.
His bond is set at $2 million.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.