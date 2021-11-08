Man arrested in fatal weekend shooting, bond set at $2M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Sunday after an altercation ended in gunfire.

Memphis Police Department says 32-year-old Lamont Murry is charged with second-degree murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting a man Sunday afternoon around 4:30 at the intersection of Dixie and Ford Road.

Murry has been previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in 2020.

His bond is set at $2 million.

