Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested in fatal weekend shooting, bond set at $2M

Lamont Murry charged with second-degree murder
Lamont Murry charged with second-degree murder(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Sunday after an altercation ended in gunfire.

Memphis Police Department says 32-year-old Lamont Murry is charged with second-degree murder. He’s accused of fatally shooting a man Sunday afternoon around 4:30 at the intersection of Dixie and Ford Road.

Murry has been previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in 2020.

His bond is set at $2 million.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
The impacts the Mid-South will see from passage of infrastructure bill
A police car.
Car overturned in crash on Walnut Grove
Police lights.
One dead after argument leads to shooting
Two shot, one in critical condition
Two shot, one in critical condition

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Oct. 8
57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County
Briarcrest Christian School
County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart
3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart