Kellog’s strike continues, Lee Saunder joins picketers

Kellogg's Co.
Kellogg's Co.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The strike against Kellogg’s has grown stronger.

The president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Lee Saunder, joined Kellogg’s strikers today.

“Until employers open their eyes and see that we need a seat at the table, we need to be paid fair wages and fair benefits. Or there’s going to be a shortage, a shortage of workers,” Saunder said.

Kellogg’s has cut off striking employees’ healthcare, but picketers have stood together.

They plan to continue striking until they reach a fair deal with their employers.

We’ll continue to follow this strike and report any developments as they come.

