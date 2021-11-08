Former Ole Miss student killed at Houston’s Astroworld Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the eight people who died at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas had ties to the Mid-South.

23-year-old Madison Dubiski is being remembered by those who knew her in Oxford during her year at Ole Miss.

University officials confirmed, “We were very saddened to hear about Madison. We can confirm that she is not a current student or a graduate and was only enrolled at the University of Mississippi during 2016–17 academic year.”

Violence at a Travis Scott concert has made headlines before in the Mid-South.

In May 2017, Scott was arrested at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion and charged with inciting a riot during the show.

The police report says Scott told fans, “This pit looks empty. I don’t know if y’all scared of what, but this is your last chance. Security let them through.”

Officers recall 1,000 to 2,000 people rushing to the front.

Scott pleaded guilty and paid more than $6,000 to two people injured at the show.

Packed festivals and concerts are part of what makes Memphis a destination for music lovers. Action News 5 checked in with two of the biggest events following Friday’s tragedy.

Festival organizers in Memphis say safety is a top priority.

A Memphis in May spokesperson says they have a detailed and thorough safety and security operations plan that is reviewed by industry safety experts and updated annually.

A spokesperson for Mempho Fest says, “In the weeks leading up to the festival, they meet with first responders and the security team to develop action plans in the event of any type of emergency.

Mempho Fest organizers say they have approximately 9,000 attendees per day and have over 60 security staff, dozens of Memphis police officers, tactical officers in vehicles, as well as about a dozen EMTs with ambulances.

