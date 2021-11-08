Advertise with Us
Fire causes $650K in damage to apartment complex; 2nd apartment fire kills family dogs

Memphis apartment fire
Memphis apartment fire(MFD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to three fires over the weekend. One caused $650,000 in damage and another caused the death of a family’s dogs.

According to MFD, the first fire broke out at an apartment complex Friday night on Holly Hedge Drive. Investigators say cooking oil was left unattended on the stove causing $5000,000 worth of damage to the structure and $150,00 to contents inside. Images show flames spanning the top of the building.

Luckily, no one was injured in this case but eight families were affected.

Another apartment fire on Saturday night was caused by a candle/wax warmer on the stove that led to the death of the family dog and puppies, according to MFD.

There was also $15,000 in damage but no civilians or firefighters were injured.

A malfunctioning dryer caused another fire at a home on Isabelle Street Saturday morning. There were no injuries in this case.

MFD says each of these residences had working smoke alarms.

