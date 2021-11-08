Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees kicks off the holiday season November 20

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Set up is underway for the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees benefiting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The Enchanted Forest has become a family tradition for many in the Mid-South to kick off the holiday season dating back to 1963.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Luke Pruitt with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Kevin Thompson, Executive Director for the Museum of Science & History (MoSH), to find out more about this year’s event.

“A visit to the Enchanted Forest is a fantastic way for families to kick off the holiday season,” says Kevin Thompson, Executive Director of MoSH. “Visitors can tour the forest of creatively decorated trees, check out model trains, a Gingerbread Village, and get photos with Santa in his COVID-safe protective snow globe. We love continuing this classic Memphis tradition for the city, our neighbors, and most especially, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.”

The Enchanted Forest is open from November 20 to December 31.

