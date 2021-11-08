Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees kicks off the holiday season November 20

Event benefits Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Set up is underway for the Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees benefiting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The Enchanted Forest has become a family tradition for many in the Mid-South to kick off the holiday season dating back to 1963.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Luke Pruitt with Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and Kevin Thompson, Executive Director for the Museum of Science & History (MoSH), to find out more about this year’s event.

“A visit to the Enchanted Forest is a fantastic way for families to kick off the holiday season,” says Kevin Thompson, Executive Director of MoSH. “Visitors can tour the forest of creatively decorated trees, check out model trains, a Gingerbread Village, and get photos with Santa in his COVID-safe protective snow globe. We love continuing this classic Memphis tradition for the city, our neighbors, and most especially, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.”

The Enchanted Forest is open from November 20 to December 31.

Watch the full interview in the video players above or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Click here for full hours and to plan a visit.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300
I-40 bridge expected to open at the end of July
The impacts the Mid-South will see from passage of infrastructure bill
A police car.
Car overturned in crash on Walnut Grove
Police lights.
One dead after argument leads to shooting
Two shot, one in critical condition
Two shot, one in critical condition

Latest News

Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees kicks off the holiday season November 20
Memphis apartment fire
Fire causes $650K in damage to apartment complex; 2nd apartment fire kills family dogs
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence