A dry & warm pattern in place for now but First Alert to an end of the week cold snap

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures were warmer today and the warming trend will continue through midweek. The pattern will stay dry and warm until Wednesday when a cold front will bring rain starting Wednesday night into Thursday followed by another cold snap.

Tonight: Clear with light winds and lows in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and southwest winds at 5-10 MPH

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 40s and a light wind.

This Week: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy to start with clouds building in late afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Wednesday night cloudy with scattered showers arriving overnight and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Next Weekend: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies both days with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Sagay Galindo

