Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that focuses on the city of Memphis’ use of severance agreements. He said he spoke to a national compensation expert and former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton about the use of severance agreements in the public sector.

“This is sort of part of the continued practice of the Strickland administration,” Hardiman said. “They want city hall to look more efficient. They want city hall to run more like the private sector and this article I think points out fairly that there are some downsides to that at least in terms of accountability.”

