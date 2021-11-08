County commissioner blasts school’s training sessions for parents on ‘gospel response’ to sexuality and gender identity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer is condemning upcoming training sessions for parents of students at Briarcrest Christian School focused on teaching “a gospel response” to sexuality and gender identity.

The session is titled: “God Made Them Male and Female. And It Was Good. A Gospel Response to Culture’s Gender Theory.”

The school emailed an invitation to parents that reads: “Please join us for an enlightening look into the craziness our culture is throwing at our kids and leave equipped with a gospel response to share with them. When Superman is rewritten to be a homosexual, when parents allow children to choose their genders, and some schools are embracing students for being courageous by ‘coming out’ and considering transitioning...how do you respond biblically?”

Jason Ellis, BCS Director of Student Ministries and BCS Principal Eric Sullivan will host the training sessions.

The school sent a statement to Action News 5 about the sessions, saying: “Briarcrest is a Christian School that teaches and upholds the biblical principles found in scripture. We affirm our unity in Christ and that we are all created equal in God’s eyes. We will continue to strive to teach our students what is true and just in light of God’s word. We love people enough to tell them the truth about biblical sexuality. We have a responsibility to teach students about all aspects of biblical truth, including biblical sexuality. In addition, we strive to support parents in their efforts to raise biblically literate children who learn to defend their beliefs with gentleness and respect. Furthermore, as our culture attempts to silence biblical truth, we will proclaim the hope of the Gospel.”

In a Twitter thread Monday, Sawyer posted the invitation and said, “There has to be a reckoning with these institutions on the oppression they uphold and the gates they keep.”

Sawyer continued: “@BriarcrestHS once educated their students that segregation was God’s will and is now spreading this hateful drivel against LGBTQ children. Just be better.”

I’ve been working on an oped draft for awhile on the diversity issues in Memphis’ private schools. I put it to bed because I felt like I had more pressing issues to focus on and I still do. But seeing this post from @BriarcrestHs reminded me to get back to it soon (not today). pic.twitter.com/SpdQPKRpj3 — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) November 8, 2021

All of these schools including my Alma mater @StMarysMemphis have some deep internal work to do. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) November 8, 2021

