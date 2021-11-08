Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 06 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Domestic Violence Awareness

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, journalist, nationally syndicated talk show host and pet lover, Tamron Hall, is shining a light on this area of abuse and what is being done to keep pets and people together.

Tamron Hall | purpleleashproject.com

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum

The magic of flight. Take a trip down to Mississippi’s Aviation Heritage Museum and learn about the legends who took to the skies -- as well as the rare artifacts inside.

Memphis Madness

Crowds of screaming fans – ready to hype the Memphis Tigers. I’m getting ahead of the game with a preview of March Madness - alongside the mastermind behind it all.

Artemis “Peppa” Williams | gotigersgo.com

The Bar-B-Q Shop

The Bar-B-Q Shop is a staple, known for their award-winning barbecue sauces and dry rubs, this restaurant is serving up everything from classics like pulled pork and ribs, to more unique dishes like their famous barbecue spaghetti.

thebar-b-qshop.com

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

