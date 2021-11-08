Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 06 Oct
Domestic Violence Awareness
With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, journalist, nationally syndicated talk show host and pet lover, Tamron Hall, is shining a light on this area of abuse and what is being done to keep pets and people together.
Tamron Hall | purpleleashproject.com
Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum
The magic of flight. Take a trip down to Mississippi’s Aviation Heritage Museum and learn about the legends who took to the skies -- as well as the rare artifacts inside.
Memphis Madness
Crowds of screaming fans – ready to hype the Memphis Tigers. I’m getting ahead of the game with a preview of March Madness - alongside the mastermind behind it all.
Artemis “Peppa” Williams | gotigersgo.com
The Bar-B-Q Shop
The Bar-B-Q Shop is a staple, known for their award-winning barbecue sauces and dry rubs, this restaurant is serving up everything from classics like pulled pork and ribs, to more unique dishes like their famous barbecue spaghetti.
