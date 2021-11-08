Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 05 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Surviving Breast Cancer
Lyndsay Levingston shares her powerful story about surviving breast cancer and the importance of genetic testing in both assessing risk of and determining treatment options.
Lyndsay Levingston | Breast Cancer Survivor and Founder of SurviveHer | imasurviveher.com | invitae.com
Cornbread So Good It Should Be Illegal
Join us for a road trip to see this sweet southern staple to find out what makes this cornbread so good!
Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center
Fighting off asthma and allergies! This Mid-South doctor is helping the 901 breathe better.
Tammy McCulley, M.D. | McCulley Allergy, Sinus & Asthma Center | mcculleyallergy.com
Top 30 Finalist in National Science Competition
Germantown, TN student Nipun Rajan is a Top STEM student in the nation.
Nipun Rajan | societyforscience.org
