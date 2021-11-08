Bluff City Life: Thursday, 07 Oct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Come From Away

Christine Toy Johnson is an award-winning actor, playwright, director, and advocate for inclusion. Come From Away runs at Orpheum Theatre from 5 -10 October 5-10 2021.

Christine Toy Johnson | Diane and Others in Come From Away | orpheum-memphis.com

Second Baptist Pumpkin Patch

A picture-perfect fall at Second Baptist Church. Pumpkins and more are waiting at their annual celebration. See why it’s considered a sacred season to help the community.

Addressing Mental Wellness

Your mental wellbeing and work. How you can balance and maintain mental health despite stress that might come from your career.

10 Steps to Becoming a Thriving Entrepreneur | tinyurl.com/thrivingentrepreneur

Dr. Keanna Ralph | Transformational Coach

Our Indigenous Roots at Chucalissa

Chucalissa Village recreates a history hundreds of years old. See the way you can experience a piece of the past and learn about Native American culture in the Mid-south.

Melissa Buchner | Manager of C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa | memphis.edu/chucalissa

