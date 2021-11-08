Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Monday, 04 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:30 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Preserving Memphis Heritage

The inaugural New Century Award is presented to William Orgel, who shares the history of the Tennessee Brewery, est. 1890.

William Orgel | President and CEO of Tower Ventures | towerventures.com

Crucial Moves for Networking

Staying Connected: Crucial moves for networking during and after the meet.

Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com

Important Steps to Prevent Blindness

American Society of Retina Specialists warns millions of people are at risk for blindness. The nationwide education initiative “See for a Lifetime See a Retina Specialist” drives home the message that early detection is a game-changer.

Dr. Timothy Murray | President of The American Society of Retina Specialists Foundation | ASRS.org

Providing Covid Relief to India

High School student raising funds to help with the Covid-19 crisis in India.

Smayan Sompalli | gofundme.com/IndiaRelief

