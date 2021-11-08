Bluff City Life: Monday, 04 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Preserving Memphis Heritage
The inaugural New Century Award is presented to William Orgel, who shares the history of the Tennessee Brewery, est. 1890.
William Orgel | President and CEO of Tower Ventures | towerventures.com
Crucial Moves for Networking
Staying Connected: Crucial moves for networking during and after the meet.
Telisa Franklin | Coach Victorious & President of WAVN The Trend | telisafranklin.com
Important Steps to Prevent Blindness
American Society of Retina Specialists warns millions of people are at risk for blindness. The nationwide education initiative “See for a Lifetime See a Retina Specialist” drives home the message that early detection is a game-changer.
Dr. Timothy Murray | President of The American Society of Retina Specialists Foundation | ASRS.org
Providing Covid Relief to India
High School student raising funds to help with the Covid-19 crisis in India.
Smayan Sompalli | gofundme.com/IndiaRelief
