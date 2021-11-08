Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Friday, 08 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Dream Upon A Dress

Nunca te rindas. Never give up. This is the story of the Dream Upon a Dress, a boutique that transforms girls into princesses, owned and operated by Mirna Fernandez.

Mirna Fernandez | Owner of Dream Upon a Dress | facebook.com/DreamUponaDress

Heydi Roman | Store Assistant, Dream upon a Dress

Behind the Collection with Laila Ali

There’s no place like home. Laila Ali wants to make sure your space is set up to perfection. The partnership that’s bringing out the best in home décor.

Laila Ali | World-Class Athlete, Founder of Laila Ali Lifestyle, Mom & Lifestyle Influencer | athome.com/laila-ali

Kinematic Outpatient Knee Replacement

Knee pains – a nuisance that can disrupt the simplest of day-to-day activities. See how a new approach to knee replacement can help patients get back up and moving.

Marcus Ford | Orthopaedic Total Joint Replacement Surgeon | campbellclinic.com

Sugar-free Pumpkin Bars

All the desserts you want without a drop of sugar. This baker has the secret behind making delicious cookies and pastries - in the healthiest way possible.

Jayne J. Jones | America’s No Sugar Baker | nosugarbaker.com

