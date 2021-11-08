Bluff City Life: Friday, 08 Oct
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Dream Upon A Dress
Nunca te rindas. Never give up. This is the story of the Dream Upon a Dress, a boutique that transforms girls into princesses, owned and operated by Mirna Fernandez.
Mirna Fernandez | Owner of Dream Upon a Dress | facebook.com/DreamUponaDress
Heydi Roman | Store Assistant, Dream upon a Dress
Behind the Collection with Laila Ali
There’s no place like home. Laila Ali wants to make sure your space is set up to perfection. The partnership that’s bringing out the best in home décor.
Laila Ali | World-Class Athlete, Founder of Laila Ali Lifestyle, Mom & Lifestyle Influencer | athome.com/laila-ali
Kinematic Outpatient Knee Replacement
Knee pains – a nuisance that can disrupt the simplest of day-to-day activities. See how a new approach to knee replacement can help patients get back up and moving.
Marcus Ford | Orthopaedic Total Joint Replacement Surgeon | campbellclinic.com
Sugar-free Pumpkin Bars
All the desserts you want without a drop of sugar. This baker has the secret behind making delicious cookies and pastries - in the healthiest way possible.
Jayne J. Jones | America’s No Sugar Baker | nosugarbaker.com
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.