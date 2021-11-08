Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Friday, 01 Oct

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Nov. 8, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Surviving Breast Cancer

Celebrate the strength and endurance of breast cancer survivors.

Kim Murray | Breast Cancer Survivor of 26 Years

New Album, Crew Vibez, by Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Joseph Higgins | Chinese Connection Dub Embassy | Album “Crew Vibez” | Spotify | IG: @ccdevibes

Monster Jam at Landers Center

Monster Jam brings intense car stunts to Landers Center.

Brianna Mahon | Driver and Designer for Whiplash of Monster Jam | monsterjam.com

“So Grateful” by Chinese Connection Dub Embassy feat. Tiah

Chinese Connection Dub Embassy showcases their reggae beat on Bluff City Life with their latest music video for So Grateful.

Joseph Higgins | Chinese Connection Dub Embassy | Album “Crew Vibez” | Spotify | IG: @ccdevibes

