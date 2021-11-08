70s return, but not for long

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunny and mild through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s. Winds will be southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear early with clouds by sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds will linger most of the day with highs in the 60s to near 70. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. Clouds will exit Tuesday evening with lows in the upper 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy to start with clouds building back in late afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the low 70s. A cold front will arrive by Thursday morning, which will deliver our next chance for rain. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND: It will feel chilly this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 50s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

