57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday morning.

There are also 24 new COVID-19 cases among children.

As of Monday, there are 909 active cases across the county and 277 active pediatric cases.

Data shows the county has seen over 146,000 total cases of the virus with a death toll of 2,272.

The weekly positivity rate is also down to 3.4% for the week of Oct. 17.

Vaccinations are now available across the county for anyone five years of age and older.

Shelby County COVID-19 vaccine data:

506,496 total people vaccinated

74,537 received one dose

372,188 received both doses

982,382 total vaccinations administered

12,494 vaccinations reported with the last seven days

59,771 booster doses

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

