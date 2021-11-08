Advertise with Us
57 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Oct. 8
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday morning.

There are also 24 new COVID-19 cases among children.

As of Monday, there are 909 active cases across the county and 277 active pediatric cases.

Data shows the county has seen over 146,000 total cases of the virus with a death toll of 2,272.

The weekly positivity rate is also down to 3.4% for the week of Oct. 17.

Vaccinations are now available across the county for anyone five years of age and older.

Shelby County COVID-19 vaccine data:

  • 506,496 total people vaccinated
  • 74,537 received one dose
  • 372,188 received both doses
  • 982,382 total vaccinations administered
  • 12,494 vaccinations reported with the last seven days
  • 59,771 booster doses

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

