3 suspects on the run after carjacking, shooting at Olive Branch Walmart

Crime scene tape
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Three suspects are on the run after they allegedly carjacked multiple vehicles in Mississippi Sunday night.

Olive Branch Police Department says the three suspects approached victims and demanded their car keys outside Walmart on Craft-Goodman Frontage Road in Olive Branch.

There was an altercation that ended with gunfire from one of the suspects. Police say the gunshot victim was rushed to a hospital in Memphis.

The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicles, according to OBPD.

Police have not released a description of the vehicles or the suspects involved.

