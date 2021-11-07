Advertise with Us
Watch: Robbery suspects flee on foot, steal over $1,300

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a robbery near Perkins and American Way on November 4.

Police say that two women and a man were in a parking lot beside their cars when three men walked up, armed with guns. The suspects pointed their guns at the victims and demanded their keys and money.

The suspects stole a purse, $1,300 and tried to take a vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Police are searching for the three men plus a third suspect that was seen running with the others as they fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to 901-528-CASH with tips.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

