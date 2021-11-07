Advertise with Us
Two shot, one in critical condition

Two shot, one in critical condition
Two shot, one in critical condition(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Evergreen Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say that two men were shot and both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition one in non-critical.

No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.

