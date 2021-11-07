Two shot, one in critical condition
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Evergreen Street Sunday afternoon.
Police say that two men were shot and both were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition one in non-critical.
No suspect information has been given.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.