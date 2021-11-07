Advertise with Us
Sunny skies and warming trend continues

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear skies this morning, but be mindful of patching fog causing limited visibility this morning. Waking up to cool temperatures this morning in the 30s and 40s. It’ll be a great day to wash the car or have lunch outside with sunny skies and temperatures back in the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm into the new week.

TODAY: Patchy fog early then sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s with a light wind.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds with lows in the upper 30 and low 40s.

THIS WEEK. Monday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s with lows in the 40s. Sunny skies and 70s continue Tuesday with lows falling to the mid and upper 40s. Wednesday will start off with morning sun, but clouds will increase through the day and into the evening a head a cold front. Wednesday highs will be in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms so temperatures will be cooler highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid-40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50 with lows in the upper 30s. Below average temperatures carry over into next weekend.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

USPS unveils new sorting facility in Memphis ahead of holiday season
Suspect arrested after $37K worth of merchandise stolen from train cars in Memphis
Three injured in Memphis shooting; suspect detained
Warmer temperatures on the way and a dry pattern is in place until the middle next week
