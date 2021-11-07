Advertise with Us
One dead after argument leads to shooting

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are on the scene of a shooting at Dixie Road and Ford Road.

The officers say that their preliminary information shows the shooting was the result of an argument.

One man was shot and he did not survive his injuries.

Police have detained a man in their investigation.

