Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’

If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the...
If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, this new comic store is the place for you.((Source: KAIT))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, a new comic store may be the place for you.

B&B Collections celebrated the grand opening of its new location Saturday.

Co-founders Brandon Jones and Beau Honeycutt originally started selling comic books in a glass window case at a flea market, and have seen the business explode since then.

Saturday marked a huge day for both Jones and Honeycutt, as it’s the first time they have gotten to meet many of their customers.

“First of all, I get to meet people that I have been dealing with that I have never met which is cool,” said Jones.

With the new space, they can now host different events like book signings, meet and greets with authors, and have live podcasts and YouTube videos.

The building also allows for more inventory, Jones says. “We get to have stuff here that we couldn’t have there like higher-priced items and things like that.”

Saturday’s opening featured free popcorn, a free-to-enter comic giveaway, and many other family-friendly games.

The shop is located on Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.

B&B Collections is open Tuesday through Friday 12-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find more information on the business by visiting here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire
Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Blind Memphis resident claims Uber and Lyft drivers have canceled rides because of his service...
Blind Memphis resident claims Uber and Lyft drivers have canceled rides because of his service dog
‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened
Collierville Kroger to reopen next week following month-long closure due to mass shooting
Dr. Bill Hardgrave
UofM Board of Trustees makes recommendation for next president

Latest News

A police car.
Car overturned in crash on Walnut Grove
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Charles Miller arrested after shooting three
Man arrested in connection to Florida Park Circle shooting
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence