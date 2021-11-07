New comic store promises ‘all things nerdy’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re looking for comics, collections, and everything nerdy, a new comic store may be the place for you.

B&B Collections celebrated the grand opening of its new location Saturday.

Co-founders Brandon Jones and Beau Honeycutt originally started selling comic books in a glass window case at a flea market, and have seen the business explode since then.

Saturday marked a huge day for both Jones and Honeycutt, as it’s the first time they have gotten to meet many of their customers.

“First of all, I get to meet people that I have been dealing with that I have never met which is cool,” said Jones.

With the new space, they can now host different events like book signings, meet and greets with authors, and have live podcasts and YouTube videos.

The building also allows for more inventory, Jones says. “We get to have stuff here that we couldn’t have there like higher-priced items and things like that.”

Saturday’s opening featured free popcorn, a free-to-enter comic giveaway, and many other family-friendly games.

The shop is located on Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.

B&B Collections is open Tuesday through Friday 12-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

