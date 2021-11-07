Injured tiger football team prepares for 23rd ranked SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two years ago this month SMU and Memphis put on an offensive shootout at the Liberty Bowl that was the talk of the college football world and helped propel the UofM to the Cotton Bowl.

This Saturday, the Tigers offense could be struggling with injuries to their quarterback, while the Mustangs come in riding high on the arm of Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordacai.

The Mustangs are 7-1, and boast the top offense in America.

But, the Tigers are still number two, even with starting quarterback Seth Henigan missing the last game at UCF.

Backup Peter Parrish is at the ready if Hennigan can’t go. Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns says Memphis won’t alter it’s attack against the Mustangs.

“Up front we’re going to have to do a great job of establishing the line of scrimmage,” Says Johns. “Getting our run game going, and then getting our receivers open off their press coverage. But, I think it will be a great challenge. Y’know, they’re a Top 25 program, and they have been for a couple of years now. So, we’ll have our hands full.”

Kickoff for the Tigers and SMU is 11 a.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

