Cold shooting dooms grizzlies at wizards

File Basketball Photo
File Basketball Photo(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sometimes you just don’t have it.

That was the case for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Washington Wizards Friday night.

The Grizzlies, coming off two straight home wins, took on the Wizards team that’s also 5-3.

Memphis was off to a quick start with Ja Morant getting in the lane early, problem is he missed way more than he made.

Morant just 4-17 from the floor for a season low of 11 points.

Jeran Jackson Jr. leads the Griz with 13 points, but he’s just 4-14 from the floor.

The Grizzlies shoot just 35% for the night.

The Wizards shoot a sizzling 58%, and dominate inside, outscoring the Grizzlies 66-48 in the paint.

Former Arkansas Star Daniel Gafford 7-8, mostly Dunks for 15 points..

Wizards blow out the Grizzlies, final score 115-87.

The Grizzlies, now 5-4, next come home for three straight games, starting Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

