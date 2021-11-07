CDC: 23 million Americans have received a COVID booster shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 23 million fully vaccinated Americans have gotten their booster shots, according to the CDC.

That’s about 12% of all eligible adults.

As we head into the holiday season, many people are heading to get their COVID-19 booster shoots.

The FDA and CDC approved boosters for all three vaccines amid signs that some immunity the vaccines offer can wane after several months.

Doctors insist if you’re fully vaccinated, even if you got vaccinated earlier in the year, you’re still well-protected against severe COVID-19, including hospitalization and death.

Dr. Morgan McDonald with the Tennessee Health Department says to reduce the risk of getting a mild infection, you should consider getting a booster.

“The vaccines are safe and they’re effective. If you qualify for a booster vaccine now is the time to get it in advance of holidays and other potential exposures,” said Dr. McDonald.

If you got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six or more months ago, the CDC recommends you get a booster shot if you’re:

65 years and older

Live in a long-term care setting

Are at least 18-years-old and have underlying medical conditions

At least 18-years-old and work or live in high-risk settings

If you’re one of the 15 million Americans who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the CDC recommends you get a booster starting two months after your vaccination.

The FDA and CDC also approved mixing and matching of vaccines, meaning you can get a different brand than the one you originally got.

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Michelle Taylor says you can get the booster at pharmacies, doctor’s offices and drive-thru sites like the ones in Germantown and at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Whitehaven, which operate two days a week.

“There has been a steady flow of people getting those boosters and getting them on demand when they want them,” Taylor said.

The CDC says the 23 million booster figure includes any fully vaccinated American who has received an additional dose since Aug. 13. The CDC says this includes people who received booster doses or additional third doses.

For those who have yet to be vaccinated at all, Mississippi state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Beyers says now is the time.

“Last holidays we saw a bump that eventually led to a large surge over the winter months. Let’s try to avoid that if we can,” said Beyers.

As winter nears, the fully vaccinated are boosting up to stay safe from COVID-19.Dr.

More than 80% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Around 70% of adults are considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

To find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccines.gov

