Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Weekly average COVID-19 cases continues to fall

SCHD COVID-19 data 11.6.21
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.6.21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 69 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24-hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 146,472 and there have been 2,266 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The current average of COVID-19 cases is 79 cases per day for the last seven days.

There are currently 880 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 253 of them are pediatric cases.

COVID-19 data dashboard 11.6.21
COVID-19 data dashboard 11.6.21(Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 1,353 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 72.2% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 505,370 total people vaccinated
  • 976,492 total vaccinations administered
  • 9,468 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The latest weekly test positivity rate was 3.4% for the week ending in October 23.

The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive on October 27. The directive lifted the mask mandate, but health officials are still encouraging businesses to require masks inside and people to get vaccinated.

Tennessee lawmakers wrapped up a special session last month that made various changes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire
Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40
‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened
Collierville Kroger to reopen next week following month-long closure due to mass shooting
Investigators: Sextortion scams on the rise in the Mid-South
Dr. Bill Hardgrave
UofM Board of Trustees makes recommendation for next president
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok

Latest News

Pediatric vaccinations continue throughout the weekend, hours extended next week
Pediatric vaccinations continue throughout the weekend, hours extended next week
Child vaccinations
Pediatric vaccinations continue throughout the weekend, hours extended next week
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19