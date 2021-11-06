Two car crash leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Lamar Avenue and Holmes Road Friday night.

Police say preliminary information indicates that Driver 1 crashed head-on into a second vehicle, but he fled the scene.

Driver 1 was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.

Driver #1 was xported critical to ROH, but did not survive his injuries. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2021

