Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Two car crash leaves one dead

Police lights.
Police lights.(Source: Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Lamar Avenue and Holmes Road Friday night.

Police say preliminary information indicates that Driver 1 crashed head-on into a second vehicle, but he fled the scene.

Driver 1 was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Forrest City, Ark. cookie truck fire
Tractor-trailer filled with cookie dough catches fire on I-40
‘We Are Collierville’ Strong signage being installed at Kroger where mass shooting happened
Collierville Kroger to reopen next week following month-long closure due to mass shooting
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Blind Memphis resident claims Uber and Lyft drivers have canceled rides because of his service...
Blind Memphis resident claims Uber and Lyft drivers have canceled rides because of his service dog
Dr. Bill Hardgrave
UofM Board of Trustees makes recommendation for next president

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.6.21
Weekly average COVID-19 cases continues to fall
Collierville Kroger preparing employees for reopening following mass shooting
Collierville Kroger preparing employees for reopening following mass shooting
Memphis’ Hattiloo Theatre becomes artistic partner with Milan, Italy