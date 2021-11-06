Two car crash leaves one dead
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a crash at Lamar Avenue and Holmes Road Friday night.
Police say preliminary information indicates that Driver 1 crashed head-on into a second vehicle, but he fled the scene.
Driver 1 was taken to the hospital where he did not survive his injuries.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.