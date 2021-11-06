Tracking a warming trend & pattern stays dry into early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures have been a little warmer this afternoon and that warming trend will continue into next week. The pattern will stay dry until Wednesday night when rain chances will increase and cooler temperatures will return by the end of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s with a light wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and light winds with lows in the low 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Sagay Galindo

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

