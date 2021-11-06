Three injured in Memphis shooting; suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Florida Park Circle.

Police say two of the victims are in critical condition. The third victim is expected to be okay.

A suspect has been detained.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 41 Florida Park Circle.

Two people were xported to ROH in critical condition.

One person is listed as non-critical.

Officers have one detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2021

