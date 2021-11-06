Three injured in Memphis shooting; suspect detained
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Florida Park Circle.
Police say two of the victims are in critical condition. The third victim is expected to be okay.
A suspect has been detained.
