Temperatures gradually warming with a dry stretch of weather

By Erin Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a couple of frosty mornings and a chilly end to the week, a warming trend begins this weekend. Temperatures will go from well below average to well above by next week along with a mainly dry pattern for the next few days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northeast wind and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

  • Don’t forget to set your clocks back 1-hour as we Fall Back.

SUNDAY: Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny and warmer with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

