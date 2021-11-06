Advertise with Us
Suspect in deadly shooting at Memphis car wash captured by U.S. Marshals

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A murder suspect is in police custody after being captured by U.S. Marshals.

Ozar Odell Faulkner was arrested on first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened at a car wash August 3.

The shooting happened on North Hollywood Street. Police found one man dead.

An arrest warrant for Faulkner was issued Thursday and he was captured Friday morning at an apartment complex in South Memphis.

Deputies arrested him without incident.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

