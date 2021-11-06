Suspect arrested after $37K worth of merchandise stolen from train cars in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of burglarizing several train cars in Memphis.

Jimmy Ford is charged with 17 counts of boxcar theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000.

According to the affidavit, TVs valued at approximately $37,000 were recovered.

Thursday, individuals were scene off-loading property and hiding it in the woodline. Authorities also observed a white van make several trips from the train to the area of Walnut and Polk. A GPS was placed on the merchandise, which allowed it to be tracked. The merchandise was recovered at an abandoned warehouse near Walnut and Polk.

The affidavit says Ford was seen walking back and forth from a location on Polk to the abandoned property. Fifty-six TVs along with other property from the abandoned warehouse and surrounding property were recovered. A total of 17 train cars had been burglarized.

Ford was taken into custody.

