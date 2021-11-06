Plans underway to revitalize some Frayser churches to benefit the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Union Grove Baptist Church has been in the Frayser community for years, but just about two weeks ago it was purchased to change and uplift Frayser.

“I just kept riding by here, seeing it and just calling and inquiring about it,” said Charlie Caswell of Legacy of Legends CDC and Impact Church

Union Grove Baptist Church on Frayser Boulevard did not survive the 2020 economic downturn and had the potential of becoming another vacant blighted building in Frayser.

However, Caswell has a different vision.

He has plans of turning the sanctuary into a performing arts center and an elite facility for AAU basketball and volleyball tournaments.

“All the way to the back of the church, we are providing assessment opportunities for youth in this community to keep them out of juvenile court, but give them wrap-around service and support that they need,” said Caswell.

Caswell says the building was purchased last month by his organization for $200,000 with $500,000 to $600,000 worth of renovations needed.

Caswell says it is well worth the investment for a community that is fighting for a comeback against poverty and crime.

Churches, even ones that are no longer operational, could continue to help turn this neighborhood around.

Georgian Hills Baptists Church was on the brink of closure at the beginning of the year, so in January, members offered up their building to the Frayser Community Development Corporation.

“I think they had eight members left and they were all up in age and they thought of us,” said Damon Williams, executive director of the Frayser Community Development Corporation.

The non-profit used the building to create “Frayser Connects,” connecting the community to resources for things like financial assistance and serving as a place for organizations to hold meetings and events.

“The idea is to connect all of the resources that we have in Frayser so we’re not creating redundancy, that we’re letting people know what’s available,” said Williams.

As for Caswell, he’s excited to be back working at a church he once pastored nearly four years ago.

This time, he’s got a new mission.

“I just say we’re back! It’s an opportunity to give the community something major and I’m excited this is no longer going to be a blighted property in this community but is going to be a beacon of hope here,” said Caswell.

Caswell has high hopes of getting this center up and running soon.

He’s planning a soft opening in January 2022.

