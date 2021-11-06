MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Brooks Museum of Art says it has raised $90 million of the $150 million it needs to build a new museum on the river bluff.

Brooks released new architect renderings Friday of the space it will inhabit at the current fire department headquarters at Union and Front Street.

The museum will operate in its home in Overton Park until 2026 when the new museum will debut with larger galleries, community gathering space inside and out, a rooftop pavilion, cafe, 175-seat theater, and more.

New renderings released of Brooks Museum on the river bluff (Source: Brooks Museum)

