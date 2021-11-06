Memphis’ Hattiloo Theatre becomes artistic partner with Milan, Italy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ Hattiloo Theatre has revealed it’s an official artistic partner of a theatre in Milan, Italy.

Theatre founder Ekundayo Bandele says a tourist from Italy visited Hattiloo in 2019 and saw the talents of the theatre.

The tourist happened to work with Milan’s Teatro No’hma. The theatre then invited the Hattiloo to perform in Milan where it received a proclamation from the mayor there.

”It looks like we’re going every January and we’re looking to expand to other Italian cities while we’re there,” said Bandele. “It’s such an honor to be able to take the black experience to the Italian people through musical theatre and that’s why it’s very important the type of shows we select. What are we introducing to them in black history, black persona through musical theatre.”

Hattiloo has been invited to perform “Jelly’s Last Jam” in January.

Hattiloo is Milan’s only African-American theatre group partnership introducing Italians to the black experience through theatre.

