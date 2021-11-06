Man arrested in connection to Florida Park Circle shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Charles Miller in connection to a shooting near Florida Park Circle that happened Friday.

Police say that three people were shot, two were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was listed as non-critical.

Miller is charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 41 Florida Park Circle.

Two people were xported to ROH in critical condition.

One person is listed as non-critical.

Officers have one detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 6, 2021

