Man arrested in connection to Florida Park Circle shooting
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Charles Miller in connection to a shooting near Florida Park Circle that happened Friday.
Police say that three people were shot, two were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was listed as non-critical.
Miller is charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
