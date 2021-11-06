Advertise with Us
Man arrested in connection to Florida Park Circle shooting

Charles Miller arrested after shooting three
Charles Miller arrested after shooting three(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have arrested Charles Miller in connection to a shooting near Florida Park Circle that happened Friday.

Police say that three people were shot, two were taken to the hospital in critical condition and one was listed as non-critical.

Miller is charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

