Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence

Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence
Better Community Summit series kicks off in Frayser, aimed at reducing violence(WMC)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members gathered Saturday for the kickoff of the “Better Community Summit.”

It’s a series of summits aimed at helping reduce violence in Memphis.

The summit, which was held at the Pursuit of God Transformation Center in Frayser, included classes covering topics like preventing domestic violence, couples counseling and conflict resolution and de-escalation training.

”We have partnered with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Memphis, the police department and several stakeholders in the community, who have brought our resources, our passions together to help people in the community find a way of escape out of crisis situations,” said Pastor Ricky Floyd with the Pursuit of God Transformation Center. “We will acknowledge the problems, but we have answers to the problem not just for today, but long term solutions to help the person.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Murphy was among the leaders on hand Saturday for the summit.

He says bringing together various community stakeholders can make a difference in reducing crime.

”I think if you could get people to address things that cause violent crime before they commit violent crime, that’s obviously the best solution,” said Murphy.

Saturday’s summit was the first in a series of summits that will be held across Memphis in the coming months.

