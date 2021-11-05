Woman convicted for murdering husband, hiding body in crawl space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Parkway Village woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her own husband in 2016.

According Shelby County District Attorney General, Latosha Starks-Twilley’s husband was reported missing in June of 2016 even though his car and all of his belongings were still at their house.

The report says the couple’s 11-year-old son called his father’s cellphone and it rang from inside an upstairs wall with no answer. Latosha claimed to have no knowledge of her husband’s whereabouts and that the large hole she had been digging in the backyard was for a garden.

The report says neighbors notified police who searched the home and heard the phone ringing inside a crawl space behind a padlocked door inside a closet. Police got a key from Latosha and inside the crawl space they found a plastic tub with her husband’s body encased in concrete and covered with clothes, dirt, cigarette butts and other debris.

The report says the cause of death was suffocation as his head was wrapped in several layers of duct tape.

Latosha is charged with first degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.