Woman charged with stealing money, house from father with cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clarissa Nicklos has been charged with fraud after forging her father’s signature and selling his home.

According to the affidavit, Nicklos’ father said a representative of a company that was buying his home came to assess the property. The representative informed him that Nicklos and the company were in the final stages of completing the sale.

The report says her father called the Deeds Office and discovered that Nicklos had fraudulently ‘quit claim deed’ his home.

According to the affidavit, Nickols had come back to Memphis to help her father who had cancer. While her father was feeling sick and couldn’t stand after treatment, Nicklos had him sign papers that he thought were medical power of attorney documents. He assumes this is when she obtained his signature.

The report says Nicklos briefly moved her father out to Arizona with her prior to this and she cleared out his bank accounts.

Nicklos in total stole $46,700 from her father.

Nicklos is charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, forgery of $10,000 to $60,000 and identity theft.

