Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warming trend this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain clear through the evening with temps in the 50s falling into the 40s after sunset. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light. 

WEEKEND: It will be a mostly sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Look for more sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s. Showers are possible along a front Thursday with colder air arriving on Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Marshall Co.
First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis

Latest News

wmc
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Nov 5, 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
Your First Alert to a dry stretch of weather with a warming trend
Thursday evening weather update
FREEZE WARNING: Your First Alert to more widespread frost tonight
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-November 4, 2021