Warming trend this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain clear through the evening with temps in the 50s falling into the 40s after sunset. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: It will be a mostly sunny and dry weekend with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday night.

NEXT WEEK: Look for more sunshine Monday through Wednesday with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s. Showers are possible along a front Thursday with colder air arriving on Friday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.