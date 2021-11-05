UofM Board of Trustees makes recommendation for next president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Board of Trustees Executive Committee voiced its unanimous support for Dr. Bill Hardgrave to be the next president of the university.

The board gave praise to each of the candidates and says it’s important to support the new president regardless of who is selected, but they recommend Hardgrave of Auburn University to fill the role.

The board is schedule to vote formally on the new president on Tuesday, November 9 at 3 p.m.

