Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

UofM Board of Trustees makes recommendation for next president

Dr. Bill Hardgrave
Dr. Bill Hardgrave(Auburn University)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis Board of Trustees Executive Committee voiced its unanimous support for Dr. Bill Hardgrave to be the next president of the university.

The board gave praise to each of the candidates and says it’s important to support the new president regardless of who is selected, but they recommend Hardgrave of Auburn University to fill the role.

The board is schedule to vote formally on the new president on Tuesday, November 9 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Marshall Co.
First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis

Latest News

SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours
SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours
A police car.
Three indicted in deadly apartment shootout
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.5.21
Health department reports 107 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Kenneth Orange Jr. mugshot
Driver indicted for killing 2-year-old son and one other in DUI-related crash