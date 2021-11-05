Advertise with Us
Trial date set for Shelby County lawsuit over governor’s executive order

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A trial date has been set for the lawsuit the Shelby County government filed against Governor Bill Lee over an executive order.

The trial will be held in Memphis October 24, 2022 and is expected to last about three days.

Executive Order 84 allowed parents to opt-out their children from wearing a mask in schools K-12. The order took precedence over the Shelby County mask mandate that was put in place August 20.

The Shelby County government says the executive order is unlawful.

