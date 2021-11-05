Advertise with Us
Tigers women’s soccer advances to AAC tournament championship

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After placing seven players on the post season all conference teams for the American, the Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team goes into the semifinals of the conference tournament full of confidence in securing another NCAA Tournament berth.

The Tigers in blue are taking on Houston at Tampa, Florida. Memphis is first in the league in defense. Houston is fourth.

The University of Memphis (UofM) all over Houston’s goal throughout the match, can’t get anything to go until about five minutes left. Saorla Miller gets behind the defenders 1 v 1 with the keeper and finds the back of the net for the game’s only goal.

Tigers win with the final score 1-nil.

UofM, now 13-4-1, will play for the AAC championship Sunday at 11 a.m. in Tampa, Florida against the host school USF.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

