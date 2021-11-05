Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Three indicted in deadly apartment shootout

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men have been indicted in connection to an attempted robbery that left two people dead and three others critically wounded in November of 2020.

According the the Shelby County District Attorney General several men entered an apartment near Metropolitan Circle with guns and told the occupants to “drop it off.” Shots were then exchanged, leaving one victim and one suspect dead. Two victims and one suspect were also critically wounded in the shooting.

Cornelius Ward, Kobe Westbrooks and Marcus Greer have been indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Charterio Porter charged in Applebee's shooting
Deputies arrest suspect in Applebee’s shooting that injured 3 people
Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman who allegedly crashed into vehicle, killing a mother and her son, has history of DUIs
West Memphis police officer terminated
West Memphis officer terminated for allegedly falsifying report
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Marshall Co.
First responders on the scene of shooting in Memphis
3 people shot in Applebee’s parking lot in Memphis

Latest News

Dr. Bill Hardgrave
UofM Board of Trustees makes recommendation for next president
SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours
SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours
SCHD COVID-19 data 11.5.21
Health department reports 107 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Kenneth Orange Jr. mugshot
Driver indicted for killing 2-year-old son and one other in DUI-related crash