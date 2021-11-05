Three indicted in deadly apartment shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men have been indicted in connection to an attempted robbery that left two people dead and three others critically wounded in November of 2020.

According the the Shelby County District Attorney General several men entered an apartment near Metropolitan Circle with guns and told the occupants to “drop it off.” Shots were then exchanged, leaving one victim and one suspect dead. Two victims and one suspect were also critically wounded in the shooting.

Cornelius Ward, Kobe Westbrooks and Marcus Greer have been indicted on felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.