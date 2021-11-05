Suspect charged with molestation in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is facing a molestation charge in Lafayette County.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Swain was arrested October 29 and is charged with molestation (touching a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery).

Details surrounding his arrest have not been released. Swain was given a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.