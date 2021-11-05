Suspect charged with molestation in Lafayette County
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is facing a molestation charge in Lafayette County.
According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Swain was arrested October 29 and is charged with molestation (touching a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery).
Details surrounding his arrest have not been released. Swain was given a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.