Suspect charged with molestation in Lafayette County
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is facing a molestation charge in Lafayette County.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Swain was arrested October 29 and is charged with molestation (touching a child for lustful purposes and sexual battery).

Details surrounding his arrest have not been released. Swain was given a $75,000 bond.

Collierville Kroger preparing employees for reopening following mass shooting
Law could erase former klansman’s name from Memphis’ federal building
Blind Memphis resident claims Uber and Lyft drivers have canceled rides because of his service...
