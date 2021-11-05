Advertise with Us
Some residents concerned about Ashby Planned Development in Collierville

Some residents concerned about Ashby Planned Development in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A town hall meeting was held in Collierville Thursday night where some residents are fired up about a proposed development.

The Ashby Planned Development is the focus of frustration by those who attended the meeting.

Those residents got an update on the plans for the land between Poplar, White Road, and New Byhalia Road. Residents shared their concerns about everything from safety, to a school population boom, to a controversial cut-through.

“I would like them to know this is a bad idea. We don’t need that increased traffic. White Road is a dedicated road for our children to go to the elementary school, walkers, and bikers. We don’t have a bus. We are too close to the school,” said Collierville resident Ruth McFall.

Council members voted, deciding unanimously not to approve an amendment to the town’s 2040 Plan. That’s the plan that controls the vision of any future developments in Collierville.

Opponents of the Ashby Planned Development were pleased with the vote.

