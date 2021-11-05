Shelby County man indicted for first-degree murder out on $125K bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County man is indicted for the murder of a 30-year-old man that happened back in April.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted Jeffery Boyle, 31, on counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office report Boyle fatally shot a man on April 12, 2021, in a subdivision near East Holmes Road and Riverdale Road for a planned meeting.

He attempted to drive to the hospital with his girlfriend in the passenger seat but didn’t make it, according to the DA’s office.

His car struck a curb and stopped at a sidewalk on Easterly Lane where he was found dead.

Boyle was later taken into custody after he returned to the crime scene to get his cell phone.

Investigators recovered the phone, a pistol and seven baggies of marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Boyle is currently out of jail on a $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.