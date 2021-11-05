Second suspect arrested in connection with shooting in Memphis Applebee’s parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second person was arrested and charged in the triple shooting at a Shelby County Applebee’s on Wednesday.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Vincent Brown was taken into custody and faces a number of charges, including criminal attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office says Brown already had a warrant out for his arrest for domestic assault and vandalism charges.

Charterio Porter,19, is also charged in the shooting.

