SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours

SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours
SCHD extends pediatric vaccination clinic hours
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department will be extending their evening hours for pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson Avenue in Memphis will be accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11-years-old from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the following dates:

  • Week of November 8, 2021: Monday-Wednesday, November 8-10, 2021; and Friday, November 12, 2021
  • Week of November 15, 2021: Monday-Thursday, November 15-18, 2021
  • Week of November 22, 2021: Monday-Wednesday, November 22-24,2021
  • Week of November 29, 2021: Monday-Tuesday, November 29 and 30, 2021

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with documentation of the child’s birth, a birth certificate or shot record will be accepted. Unvaccinated parents and guardians can also receive a vaccination at the clinic.

“SCHD vaccinated 126 children on November 4, 2021, the first day the vaccinations were offered for the 5-to-11-year age range here in Shelby County,” said Dr. Michelle Taylor, Director of the Shelby County Health Department. “We were pleased by the turn out and hope many more parents will take advantage of our extended clinic hours in order to get their children vaccinated after school and work.”

